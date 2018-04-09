DETROIT (AP) — An anti-littering campaign is being launched on Detroit’s Belle Isle.
The Belle Isle Conservancy says “Keep Belle Isle Beautiful” will be kicked off April 21 at an annual spring cleanup on the Detroit River island.
Hundreds of volunteers are expected to rake leaves and remove litter and other debris from the 987-acre (399-hectare) park as part of the Earth Day celebration.
The conservancy says the campaign’s purpose is to educate the public about the impact litter has on the park and its waterways and create an “anti-litter mindset on Belle Isle.”
The spring cleanup is coordinated by the conservancy and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. A community celebration and hotdog lunch will follow the effort.