TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A Christian group that considers homosexuality to be immoral has bought a building that until late last year housed one of Ohio’s oldest gay bars.
The Blade reports property records show the Bretz Nightclub building in Toledo was bought last month for $148,000.
The Greater Toledo House of Prayer says in a statement the previous owner had tried to sell the building for three years so it could remain open as a gay club. The group says it has no role in closing the club and bought the building because it needs more space for worship services.
The chairwoman of a nonprofit group that helps runaway and homeless LGBTQ youths says she has concerns about House of Prayer’s motivations for the purchase and challenges the religious organization to “embrace” it.
Most Read Stories
- African-American man fighting for his life after unprovoked racist ‘rage’ attack in Auburn
- Alex Smith trade will have costly domino effect on Russell Wilson’s next deal with the Seahawks
- Hope Hicks shoves President Trump's State of the Union address off center stage | This Week in Trump
- Miranda Lambert brings her post-divorce party to Tacoma Dome
- Huskies' top-10 recruiting class could get even better before National Signing Day
___
Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/