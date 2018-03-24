ATLANTA (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters have flooded the streets of Atlanta seeking stronger gun-control measures in response to last month’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Led by students including survivors of the Parkland shooting, protesters waved signs reading “Protect Kids Not Guns” and “Vote Them Out” as they marched to the Georgia Capitol on Saturday.

Prominent civil rights leader U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who joined the march, praised the student-led protest, saying “we are never too young, we are never too old, to march, to speak up.”

Lewis, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and several Democratic members of the state legislature joined the “March for Our Lives” protest, one of several anti-gun rallies being held across the U.S. in response to recent mass shootings.