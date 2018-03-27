MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Anti-gun graffiti spray-painted on sidewalks near Vermont’s Statehouse before a rally against gun violence is being investigated as vandalism.

Police say the image — which included the word “STOP” and a depiction of a rifle — was found painted “all over” the paths outside the Statehouse.

Police Chief Matthew Romei says the graffiti was removed before the rally Saturday morning in Montpelier.

A student organizer of the rally, Madison Knoop, told the Burlington Free Press on Monday that her group had nothing to do with the spray paint.

Kristen Vrancken, who helped organize the rally, said protesters would have volunteered to clean it up had they been aware of it.