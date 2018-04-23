YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Thousands of anti-government protesters are continuing to rally on the streets of the Armenian capital as the demonstrations enter their second week.

The protests began earlier this month against the appointment of former President Serzh Sargsyan as prime minister, part of Armenia’s transition to a governmental system that reduces the powers of the presidency and bolsters those of the premier.

Critics say the change effectively allows Sargsyan to lead the country for life.

Demonstrations in the capital, Yerevan, persisted on Monday despite Sunday’s arrest of the protest leader.

About 200 soldiers joined the protests on Monday. A spokesman for the Armenian Defense Ministry told The Associated Press that this was a peacekeeping force that was currently stationed in Yerevan.