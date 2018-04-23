DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers want to ask voters to outlaw gerrymandering in the state’s constitution.
A bipartisan package of redistricting reforms cleared its first hurdle Monday, passing a state Senate committee on a unanimous vote.
The referendum seeks to boost the influence of unaffiliated voters in the political map-drawing process. It would prohibit the state redistricting commission from drawing maps designed to help a candidate or party.
Changing the state constitution requires a two-thirds vote in both chambers and voter approval.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Archaeologists find bust of Roman emperor in Egypt
- Waffle House slaying suspect arrested after massive manhunt VIEW
- 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought VIEW
Both sides say the existing process has failed to prevent gerrymandering. The Colorado Supreme Court has had to step in and choose a map three of the last four redistricting cycles.
Democrats won 57 percent of state House seats in 2016 even though Republicans won 50.4 percent of the statewide vote.