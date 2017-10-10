HONOLULU (AP) — A series of seminars that aim to teach Hawaii residents how to capitalize on the Airbnb vacation rental craze has stirred protests from those who oppose the industry.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported (http://bit.ly/2hBQAcG ) Tuesday that flyers advertising three 90-minute seminars called “Make Money With Airbnb” recently went out to thousands of Oahu homes. The flyers were sent out by Utah-based Response LLC promising to teach people how to buy investment properties, renovate them and turn them into vacation rentals.
One of the events held at Marriott’s Courtyard Oahu North Shore hotel drew a crowd of protesters from the anti-Airbnb group Friends Against Illegal Rentals and Unite Here Local 5, a union representing thousands of Hawaii hotel employees.
The event also has drawn criticism from Airbnb for using its trademarks.
___
Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com