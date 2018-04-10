SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The South Bend Common Council had postponed a vote on whether an anti-abortion rights prenatal care group can open a new location next to a proposed abortion clinic.

The council voted Monday to table the issue until its April 23 meeting.

Women’s Care Center gives pregnant woman a variety of prenatal care, including counseling against abortions. The center is asking the council to rezone a house it hopes to purchase.

The building is located next to where Whole Woman’s Health Alliance hopes to provide non-surgical abortions. The state Department of Health has denied the alliance’s application for an abortion clinic license, but the organization is appealing the decision.

Women’s Care Center officials say they’d prohibit protesters from the property. Center attorney Richard Nussbaum says 22 of the center’s facilities are situated near an abortion clinic.