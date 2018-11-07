KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An anti-abortion activist who shot and wounded Kansas abortion doctor George Tiller in 1993 and committed clinic attacks in several states has been released from prison in Oregon.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons on Wednesday confirmed the release of 62-year-old Rachelle “Shelley” Shannon. The bureau says she’ll be on supervised release for three years. Conditions of her release aren’t public.

Shannon was sentenced to 20 years in prison for six fire bombings and two acid attacks at abortion clinics in California, Oregon and Nevada.

She received 11 years for shooting Tiller, who was fatally shot in Wichita in 2009 by another anti-abortion extremist, Scott Roeder, who visited Shannon several times in prison.

The Kansas City Star reports Shannon had been staying at a halfway house in Portland, Oregon, since May. She has been in custody for 25 years.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com