Nashville police said 63-year-old Anthony Q. Warner, whose home authorities searched on Saturday, is under investigation following the Christmas morning explosion that rocked downtown Nashville. Don Aaron, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, confirmed Warner is under investigation.

Authorities had assembled Saturday at Warner’s home in Antioch, Tenn., located about 10 miles southeast of the explosion site. Several neighbors described seeing a recreational vehicle, similar to the one that blew up on Friday morning, in the backyard of the Antioch home for several months prior to the blast.

One theory investigators are pursuing is that Warner blew himself up in the RV, according to two people familiar with the matter, who cautioned that officials are still pursuing numerous leads and that no final conclusions have been reached.

During an interview on CBS News’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday morning, Nashville Mayor John Cooper said the very specific location of the bombing, next to the AT&T building, indicated it was meant to be an attack on service, and that the city may need help in hardening its infrastructure in the wake of the attack.

“It feels like there has to be some connection with the AT&T facility and the site of the bombing,” he said. “It’s got to have something to do with the infrastructure.”

AT&T said in a statement around mid-day on Sunday that more than 75 percent of the cell sites affected by the explosion had been restored. “Mobility service in the Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama areas is now operating normally,” the company said.

The blast rocked the city around dawn Friday. An RV exploded on the city’s Second Avenue, a popular stretch with bars, and usually buzzing music venues and restaurants. The blast devastated the surrounding area and damaged more than 40 business. Three people were hospitalized with injuries. There were widespread disruptions to cell service and Internet.

Officers who evacuated buildings ahead of the blast described the moments after arriving on the scene and leading up to the RV explosion.

There was a strange recorded warning, which started to play a 15-minute countdown, coming from the RV. Officers started knocking on doors, contacting dispatch to get access codes to buildings, clearing them floor by floor, warning residents that answered to gather family members and safely evacuate. Some officers moved their patrol vehicles to outside a blast radius.

“That’s stuff that I’ll never forget, the sound of the announcement saying … ‘Evacuate now'” said Amanda Topping, one of five officers who spoke to reporters during a morning news conference. “Just odd. And I’m pacing back and forth because I kept on having to turn pedestrians around.”

The RV began to play music. The officers prepared themselves, some going back to their cars for heavier gear.

“As I’m getting ready to walk toward (other officers), walking back toward the RV … I literally hear God tell me to turn around and check on Topping, who was by herself,” officer James Wells said. “As I turn around – for me it felt like I only took three steps, the music stops. As I’m walking back toward Topping, I just see orange and I hear a loud boom. I’m just telling myself, stay on your feet, stay alive.”

Cooper said during the news conference that he had recently spoken to Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., who said she had spoken with President Donald Trump about the need for federal aid.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, asked Trump on Saturday for federal assistance in response to the explosion, noting the downed communication systems and damage to businesses were too much for the state to handle alone. Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Blackburn along with Rep. Jim Cooper, R-Tenn., wrote to Trump in support of Lee’s request.

“Grateful to (Blackburn), Gov. Lee, the delegation … that federal help will be priority here for rebuilding in Nashville,” Cooper said on Sunday morning. “Of course, it needs to be. Our businesses have suffered a lot with covid, and this doesn’t need to add to that difficulty. And so, everybody’s working together really well to try to make that happen as quickly as possible.”

Blackburn’s office did not immediately respond to an inquiry about her conversation with Cooper or with the president. The White House has not publicly responded to the request for federal help. FEMA spokeswoman Janet Montesi said the request “is currently under review.”

“This will dedicate federal resources to help our communities’ recovery & support small business owners who are already hurting from the pandemic,” Blackburn tweeted on Saturday.

Cooper, during his CBS News interview, referred to the area impacted by the explosion as “part of our historic identity of Nashville, this kind of late Victorian streetscape that ended up being bombed.”

“The businesses there, they’ve just – going through covid, they’ve had the worst nine months that you could have as a business,” he said. “And then now to be affected by a bombing. Of course, we’re going to need help and we may need some help in hardening our infrastructure.”

The Washington Post’s Toluse Olorunnipa, Devlin Barrett and Matt Zapotosky contributed to this report.

