BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Authorities are seeking answers after a father and son on a bird-spotting walk found four beavers shot dead with a bow and arrow.
The Capital reports that Bowie residents Matthew and Chris Perry were participating in an Audubon Society bird count on New Year’s Day when they came across the slain rodents on a frozen pond.
Matthew Perry speculated that someone from a nearby housing development became irritated that the beavers were gnawing away at the trees.
Officials with the Maryland Natural Resources Police say trapping of beavers is permitted this time of year, but killing a beaver by any means other than trapping is against the law.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks free agents: An early look at who may stay and who may go
- Straightening of curve at Amtrak derailment site in Dupont had not been state priority
- Boeing unveils drone capable of landing on aircraft carrier, as Navy competition heats up
- Dedicated Lacey firefighter, dead at 40, was passionate role model for girls
- If the Seahawks are able to have a successful offseason, there’s plenty of optimism for 2018
Local police also expressed concern about the danger of bow-and-arrow hunting near a residential area.
___
Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/