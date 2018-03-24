CODY, Wyo. (AP) — Another Wyoming school district is moving to allow approved employees to carry firearms in schools.

The Cody Enterprise reports that the Cody area’s school board voted 5-2 Tuesday to advance the proposal. A final vote is expected in April.

Chairwoman Kelly Simone said she would have preferred to have more school resource officers if funding wasn’t an issue but said the proposal would help protect lives.

Simone and the two members who voted against the proposal tried to exclude teachers from being able to carry guns in district schools while still allowing all kinds of employees to be armed in rural schools.

One of them, Tom Keegan, said that gun control needs to be addressed rather than adding more guns.

A similar policy was approved in Uinta County earlier this month.