RENO, Nev. (AP) — The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter weather advisory for Lake Tahoe and much of the Sierra’s eastern front into Friday.

Up to 2 feet of snow (60 centimeters) is possible in the upper elevations with up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) in the valleys and as many as 4 inches (10 centimeters) in the foothills around Reno, Virginia City and the Carson Valley.

As much as 20 inches (50 centimeters) of snow is possible north of Reno in Susanville, California, where the advisory runs from noon Wednesday until 4 a.m. Friday.

It’s in effect around Lake Tahoe from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Friday, and 7 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday in Reno-Sparks.

The heaviest snow is expected at Tahoe Wednesday night and late Thursday afternoon. Whiteout conditions are possible over Sierra passes.