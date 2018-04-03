Share story

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Another person has planted herself in a tree along the path of the Mountain Valley Pipeline to protest the project.

The Roanoke Times reports the woman has taken up residence in a tree stand about 30 feet high in Roanoke County.

The woman says she was inspired by another tree-sit operation three counties away. Protesters have been posted in trees along the pipeline’s route in the Jefferson National Forest since February.

A spokeswoman for the natural gas pipeline says the protests haven’t delayed plans to have the project in service by the end of the year.

However, Mountain Valley said in court papers filed last month that unless the national forest tree-sitters were removed, they would cause the company to miss its deadline and force a costly delay in construction.

