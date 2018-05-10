ELDORA, Iowa (AP) — A state official says another state worker has been severely beaten by a resident of the Eldora Boys State Training School.

The Des Moines Register reports that the unidentified staff member had numerous teeth smashed out and suffered broken bones in his face.

Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven told his department’s advisory board at a Des Moines meeting Wednesday that the assault occurred Saturday. The school is for boys whom courts have found to be delinquent because they committed crimes. Officials say that about six weeks ago four residents beat up another staff member during an escape attempt.

In November the group Disability Rights Iowa sued Foxhoven and other administrators, saying school residents were unjustly locked in isolation rooms, strapped down in restraints and denied mental health care.

