SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Another administrator in the troubled Scottsdale Unified School District is stepping down.

KPHO-TV in Phoenix reports assistant superintendent Pamela Sitton has agreed to resign at the end of July after she was placed on paid leave last month for “allegations of unprofessional conduct.”

The district did not elaborate on the allegations, but the timing of the leave came shortly after parents uncovered payment discrepancies to three employees and an outside attorney launched a review.

She’s the fourth high-level administrator from the school district to resign this year.

Sitton’s resignation follows those of former Chief Financial Officer Laura Smith, former Chief Business Officer Louis Hartwell and former Superintendent Denise Birdwell.

___

