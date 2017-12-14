DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — As the faith-based sanctuary movement in North Carolina grows, a church has become the latest worship house to shelter a person fighting a deportation order.
The News & Observer reports 46-year-old Samuel Oliver-Bruno was expected to return Sunday to Mexico per an Immigration and Customs Enforcement order, but instead moved into the CityWell United Methodist Church in Durham.
Four other churches in North Carolina’s Triangle area have sheltered people facing deportation. ICE has an internal policy of not entering churches, schools and hospitals.
Activist organization Alerta Migratoria says Oliver-Bruno will live at CityWell indefinitely until ICE delays his deportation or the government finds a way for him to obtain legal status.
Oliver-Bruno moved to Greenville in 1994. He’s the sole provider for his wife, who has lupus, and his son.
Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com