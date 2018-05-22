ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Another protester is occupying an aerial blockade along the route of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Virginia.
The Roanoke Times cites an Appalachians Against Pipelines release that says 30-year-old Fern MacDougal on Monday ascended a platform suspended from ropes anchored to trees. It’s strung across a Giles County road that officials plan to use to reach a construction site. At least eight other protesters have occupied similar blockades.
MacDougal is a conservation ecology graduate student who said via cellphone she’s inspired by “Nutty,” a woman who’s been occupying a blockade about a mile away since March 28.
Since clearing for the 300-mile (483-kilometer) natural gas pipeline began in February, aerial blockades have gone up in five locations in West Virginia and Virginia.
The newspaper couldn’t reach pipeline officials for comment.
___
Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com