JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A northeast Mississippi city is the latest in the state to settle a lawsuit over jailing poor people.

Corinth and groups suing the city filed settlement papers Wednesday in federal court.

The city guarantees that people who are arrested will see a judge within 48 hours, as state rules require.

The city agrees to release most people without requiring them to post bail, and will determine if people accused of violent offenses can afford bail.

Corinth also agrees that it won’t jail poor people because they can’t pay fines, instead allowing them to pay installments or perform community service.

The MacArthur Justice Center and Southern Poverty Law Center, which sued on behalf of two men, have won changes in places including Biloxi, Jackson, Moss Point and Scott County.