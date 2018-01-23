CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s secretary of state says he will neither seek a second term nor run for governor now that another woman accuses him of sexual misconduct decades ago.

Theresa Sullivan Twiford says Ed Murray forcibly kissed her when she was 18. Twiford is a daughter of former Wyoming Gov. Mike Sullivan. She tells the Casper Star-Tribune the incident happened after she baby-sat for the Murray family on New Year’s Eve 1988.

Twiford says Murray forcibly kissed her in front of his house after he and his wife came home. Murray says he has “absolutely no recollection of this incident,” but the 59-year-old Republican says he won’t seek higher office this year. He’d been considering running for governor.

Murray denies another woman’s recent claim Murray sexually attacked her over 35 years ago.

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com