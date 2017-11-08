LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Another Las Vegas elected official is facing a recall petition.

The Las Vegas Optics reports a recall effort has begun in an attempt to oust Las Vegas City Councilor Barbara Perea-Casey.

Resident Lorenzo Flores says interference with city workers, speaking publicly about topics discussed in executive sessions and rising city debt are the main reasons for the recall.

It’s the fourth recall attempt within the past five years involving Las Vegas elected officials.

A 2013 recall effort against then-mayor Alfonso Ortiz Jr. and two within the past 10 months against current mayor Tonita Gurulé-Girón failed due to a lack of signatures.

Perea-Casey blames her recall effort on a perception she was involved in other recall pushes.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Optic, http://www.lasvegasoptic.com