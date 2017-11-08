LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Another Las Vegas elected official is facing a recall petition.
The Las Vegas Optics reports a recall effort has begun in an attempt to oust Las Vegas City Councilor Barbara Perea-Casey.
Resident Lorenzo Flores says interference with city workers, speaking publicly about topics discussed in executive sessions and rising city debt are the main reasons for the recall.
It’s the fourth recall attempt within the past five years involving Las Vegas elected officials.
Most Read Stories
- Jenny Durkan defeats Cary Moon to become Seattle’s first woman mayor since the 1920s WATCH
- How Election Day unfolded: Voters, candidates react to Seattle's mayoral race results and more WATCH
- Manka Dhingra leading Jinyoung Englund in pivotal 45th District Senate race WATCH
- Does Seattle area's early, cold start to November mean we're in for a big snow year?
- Amazon launches two furniture lines as private-label ambitions grow
A 2013 recall effort against then-mayor Alfonso Ortiz Jr. and two within the past 10 months against current mayor Tonita Gurulé-Girón failed due to a lack of signatures.
Perea-Casey blames her recall effort on a perception she was involved in other recall pushes.
___
Information from: Las Vegas Optic, http://www.lasvegasoptic.com