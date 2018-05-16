COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Another inmate stabbed during a prison riot that left seven inmates dead is suing the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Media outlets reported 21-year-old Reakwon Latray Watson sued this week, about four weeks after the deadly riot at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.

The lawsuit says Watson suffered about eight stab wounds after about 10 to 15 inmates ambushed him.

The lawsuit says there were no enough correctional officers and medical personnel to prevent the attack or treat his wounds when they occurred.

Watson had been at the prison since 2015, having previously been housed at prisons in Richland, Allendale and Spartanburg counties. He was sentenced to eight years I prison for aggravated assault and battery in Bamberg County.

The prison system says it doesn’t comment on pending lawsuits.