CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — A sports doctor who treated elite female gymnasts, including Olympians, is returning to a Michigan court for another guilty plea in a sexual assault case.
Larry Nassar is appearing Wednesday in Eaton County, Michigan, a week after pleading guilty in a separate case in Ingham County. He’s charged with molesting three girls with his hands at Twistars gymnastics club.
In a third case, Nassar will be sentenced in federal court on Dec. 7 for possessing child pornography. Meanwhile, more than 100 women and girls are suing him.
The 54-year-old Nassar worked at Michigan State University and at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.
Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas say they were victims.
Nassar says he’s sorry and compares his crimes to a “forest fire out of control.”