PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say another gray wolf has been illegally shot and killed in northeastern Oregon.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a female breeding member of the Chesnimnus pack known as OR-23 was discovered dead on Wednesday in Wallowa County.
Officials believe the animal was fatally shot either Sunday or Monday. OR-23 was wearing a radio tracking collar. At last count, the pack had four pups as well as OR-23’s mate.
Troopers announced the incident in a news release Friday.
The poaching is the latest in a string of illegal killings in Oregon dating back to 2015, when the state removed the canids from its endangered species list.
Advocates say since then at least nine animals have been deliberately poached or killed under suspicious circumstances.