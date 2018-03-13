DETROIT (AP) — A former labor leader has been charged in a scheme to steal money from a Fiat Chrysler training center.
Keith Mickens is charged with violating a law that bars union employees from accepting benefits from a business. The charge was unsealed Tuesday as a criminal information, which means a guilty plea is expected.
Mickens’ lawyer declined to comment.
He’s apparently caught in an investigation that has snared five people, including a former Fiat Chrysler executive and the wife of a former vice president at the United Auto Workers. The government says a training center funded by the automaker was looted for personal gain.
Mickens is accused of buying luggage, electronics, designer clothes and golf equipment. The UAW says it’s “deeply disappointed.” No union dues were involved in the scheme.