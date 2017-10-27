JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli newspaper is reporting that another former worker from the prime minister’s housekeeping staff is filing a lawsuit over alleged mistreatment at the hands of Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife.

Yediot Ahronot on Friday said a woman has filed a $64,000 civil suit against Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, claiming she was abused.

The prime minister on Facebook called the suit “an extortion attempt” and said it’s the “same system, same lies, the same newspaper and the same lawyer.”

Several former employees have claimed mistreatment.

The Netanyahus deny any wrongdoing, dismissing allegations as a political witch hunt by hostile media.

Sara Netanyahu has long been plagued by allegations of allegedly squabbling with staff and meddling in state affairs.

Last year, a court ruled that she abused a worker, awarding him $42,000 in damages.