ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — Another bus has been added for a special tour of the spot of the world’s first atomic test during a special one-day open house.

The Alamogordo Daily News reports that the New Mexico Museum of Space History has secured a third bus for a special tour of the Trinity Site after souring ticket sales.

The Museum of Space History hosts a motorcoach tour to the site each April and October as part of a fundraiser for its Foundation.

Last July marked the 72nd year anniversary of the test at the Trinity Site. It was part of the Manhattan Project, a top-secret World War II nuclear development program out of the then-secret city of Los Alamos.

The bomb was tested in the desert near towns with Hispanic and Native American populations.

