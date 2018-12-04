Share story

By
The Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaskans were jolted by yet another big aftershock from last week’s powerful earthquake near the state’s largest city.

Scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey say a 4.6 magnitude aftershock occurred shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday and was felt in Anchorage.

Geophysicist John Bellini says the aftershock is the 13th with a magnitude of 4.5 and above since the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck about 7 miles (11 kilometers) north of Anchorage on Friday.

More than 2,100 aftershocks have occurred since the first earthquake, including a 5.7 shaker that arrived within minutes. Bellini says the vast majority of the aftershocks are too small to feel.

Friday’s earthquake damaged roads and some structures, cracked roadways and collapsed highway ramps. But no catastrophic damage, injuries or deaths have been reported.

