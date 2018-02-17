BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Transit Administration officials say they’ll have to close and repair Baltimore’s Metro system in August. The announcement was made during an emergency shutdown that’s already underway.

The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that the agency was already planning on interrupting service this summer when it shut down the subway line on Monday.

Curved sections of track that were deemed unsafe were previously scheduled to be replaced later this year. But recent inspections showed that the work could not wait.

The Metro is scheduled to reopen March 11. But officials said more repairs to other sections of straight track will still be needed as scheduled this summer.

MTA officials won’t know how long the August shutdown will last.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com