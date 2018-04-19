Share story

By
The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say an anonymous tip led Henderson police to discover a man’s body inside a trailer.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports police are investigating after finding the body Wednesday at a residence on Ward Drive in Henderson.

Police spokesman Rod Pena says the death is suspicious. He says officers received the tip of a possible death during the night.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name of the man and the cause and manner of death after family is notified.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com

