LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say an anonymous tip led Henderson police to discover a man’s body inside a trailer.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports police are investigating after finding the body Wednesday at a residence on Ward Drive in Henderson.

Police spokesman Rod Pena says the death is suspicious. He says officers received the tip of a possible death during the night.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name of the man and the cause and manner of death after family is notified.

