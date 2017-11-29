BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — A Phoenix-area suburb has hired an outside investigator to look into allegations that police leaders perpetrated acts of corruption and wrongdoing.

A five-page anonymous letter was sent to Buckeye city officials in September, outlining more than a dozen allegations against police personnel.

The allegations include altering crime statistics, misappropriating funds, engaging in sexual encounters at work, consuming alcohol before operating city vehicles and creating a hostile work environment.

The letter was signed by anonymous individuals who say they’re employees of the 93-officer department. The letter claims the allegations can be verified by witnesses and a paper trail.

City spokeswoman Annie DeChance told The Arizona Republic that the public has the right to know about these allegations and that the allegations are being investigated. The city hired Copeland Investigations LLC.