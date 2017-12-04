WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island couple says a mysterious donor paid off their layaway balance on Christmas gifts for their children.

Joshua and Kyla Turbitt, of Warwick, tell WPRI-TV they had only made one of three payments on items at Toys R Us for their two young children.

The Turbitts say they were planning on making another payment the weekend of Dec. 1 when the manager of the store called to say their layaway was completely paid off. Joshua Turbitt says his wife cried after receiving the phone call.

Joshua Turbitt says the donor paid for more than $100 worth of toys.

He says he wants to thank the stranger for the donation.

___

