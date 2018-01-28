ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) — The annual Vermont Farm Show takes place this week with exhibits, equipment, animals, and Vermont foods and products.
The three-day event opens Tuesday at the Champlain Valley Exposition.
Organizers say 155 exhibitors are taking part in the Farm Show this year, with about two dozen of them participating in a new event — a job fair. Those exhibitors will be offering job information and interviews for businesses in large equipment sales, value-added products, education, insurance and government.
Consumer night featuring a local market with more than 50 producers of local foods and products happens Wednesday. Vermont legislators and Agency of Agriculture staff will compete in a cook-off at 5:15 p.m.
