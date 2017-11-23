ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — Visitors to the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center will be able to enjoy the annual toy train display, now in its sixth year.
The Caledonian Record reports the project is a labor of love by Tom Turek, a local who rediscovered his love of model trains a few years ago and set about creating the holiday display for the welcome center, a former train station.
It was designed to fit into the corner of the welcome center.
The 6-by-12-foot display features two train tracks with a diesel engine and a locomotive that blows smoke. The trains roll past a village with lots of lighted buildings, moving skaters and a flying Santa.
A recent addition allows visitors to operate the controls, including setting the speed, blowing the whistle and ringing the bell.
Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com