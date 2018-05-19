LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Volunteer motorcyclists are set to arrive in Lincoln this weekend to wrap up the 11th Pony Express — an annual effort to raise awareness about children’s mental health.

The bikers, members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles called Eagle Riders, kicked off the ride Wednesday in Scottsbluff. During the ride, which spans almost 900 miles, participating motorcyclists re-enacted the mail-delivery service of the storied Pony Express by picking up letters about children’s mental health written by youth, their families and other supporters. The letters are being delivered to lawmakers at the State Capitol in Lincoln.

The riders will arrive in Lincoln on Saturday afternoon after having passed through Sidney, North Platte, Kearney, Grand Island, Norfolk and Columbus earlier in the week.