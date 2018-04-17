CHICAGO (AP) — One of the most visible signs that Spring has sprung in Chicago is about to appear: The annual run of boats from where they’ve been in stored all winter to the harbors of Lake Michigan.

The city says the boat runs will begin Wednesday morning with the sequential lifting of 27 bridges along the Chicago River from South Ashland Avenue to Lake Shore Drive. Each bridge lift takes an average of 8-12 minutes.

The release says some of the scheduled boat runs between Wednesday and June 30 may be canceled. That’s because of bad weather, but the city’s transportation department has tested every bridge so they are ready to be lifted to allow recreational boats to pass on their way to the lake.