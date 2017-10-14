LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Cars, pianos and massive pumpkins will be flying through the air in New Hampshire.

The third annual Extreme Chunkin competition is being held Saturday and Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. More than 20 teams will be participating in divisions such as air cannon, trebuchet and catapult.

Last year, the American Chunker team from Merrimack had a launch of close to 4,200 feet across the speedway property to win the Air Cannon Division.

Events also include a car show, a 200-foot crane dropping “extreme” items, pumpkin carving and food tents. Children 10 and under are free.