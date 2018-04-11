RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts in Virginia are getting ready for the 4th annual Old Dominion One Shot Turkey Hunt, an event that raises money to promote hunting opportunities in the state.
The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and the Wildlife Foundation of Virginia are coordinating the annual hunt, scheduled for April 20-21.
This year’s event includes an essay contest for young hunters, ages 15 and under. The five winners chosen will receive a free guided hunt during One Shot. They’ll also receive lifetime hunting licenses.
A portion of the proceeds from the 2017 One Shot were used to acquire about 800 acres in Gloucester County. The property, known locally as the Guinea Marsh, will soon provide hunting opportunities and increased boating access to the Chesapeake Bay.
