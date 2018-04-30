PHOENIX (AP) — The chairman of the Hopi Tribe is expected to make an announcement about the future of a coal-fired power plant in northern Arizona.

The Navajo Generating Station near Page is set to close in December 2019 unless a new owner is found, costing hundreds of good-paying jobs on the Navajo and Hopi reservations.

A news conference was scheduled for Tuesday morning in downtown Phoenix with Hopi chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma along with Peabody Energy officials and leadership representing the United Mine Workers of America.

Peabody’s Kayenta Mine supplies the coal for the plant.

Last month, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation exempting coal used in a power plant on the Navajo Nation from the state’s sales tax to help make it more attractive for a new buyer.