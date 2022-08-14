Anne Heche was set to be removed from life support Sunday after a recipient was found to be a match for an organ donation, a representative for the actress said.

The rep shared the update with People, but didn’t identify the recipient or disclose which organs would be donated.

Heche was declared brain dead last week following a fiery car crash, but her body was kept on life support to determine whether her organs could be a match for donation, the actress’ rep said in an update on Friday.

“It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she’s being kept on life support to determine if any are viable,” the rep said in a statement to the Daily News at the time.

California considers brain dead to be its legal definition of death.

Heche’s rep didn’t respond to The News’ request for an update Sunday.

Heche, 53, crashed her car into a house in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles on Aug. 5. The collision resulted in a fire that took more than an hour for nearly 60 firefighters to put out.

The actress’ team shared multiple updates over the following days, saying Heche was critically injured and in a coma after the incident.

Her blood was drawn by investigators after the crash, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the Daily News. Officials haven’t announced the results of a blood test, but TMZ reported that cocaine, and possibly the opioid fentanyl, was found in her system.

Shortly before she smashed into the house, Heche crashed her car into an apartment complex garage and then sped away, according to TMZ.

Los Angeles Police ended their investigation into the crash on Friday.

“Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case,” police said in a statement to The News. “When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration.”

Heche won a Daytime Emmy in 1991 for the soap opera “Another World.” She also appeared in a number of popular movies during the 1990s, including the 1998 action-comedy “Six Days Seven Nights” co-starring Harrison Ford.

She garnered attention as well for her relationship with comedian Ellen DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000.

“This is a sad day,” DeGeneres tweeted Friday. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”

