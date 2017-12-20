ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A total of eight people are now charged in what police call a gang murder of a woman whose body was found this fall in a wooded area of Anne Arundel County.

County police earlier arrested six, and announced charges Wednesday against two more in the death of 21-year-old Jenni Lopez of Annapolis.

She disappeared after getting in a car with people investigators described as “associates.” Officers found her body Sept. 10. Police say an autopsy found severe trauma.

In a statement, police say the two latest arrests were last week in Montgomery County, Maryland, and in Georgia. They say the suspect arrested in Georgia, Jorge Guerra-Castillo of Pensacola, Florida, authorized the other defendants to abduct and kill Lopez. He’s charged with murder and is awaiting extradition from Folkston, Georgia.