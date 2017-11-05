ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Annapolis police say a six-month investigation has resulted in indictments against 22 people accused of distributing heroin and other opioids.

Police announced Friday that they had nine of the suspects in custody and were searching for others. An Anne Arundel County grand jury handed down indictments in September.

Police spokeswoman Cpl. Amy Miguez said the investigation involved 54 “controlled” drug buys by undercover officers in the city and surrounding areas.

Police said they also seized 10 vehicles used to deliver drugs.

The Capital Gazette reports police hope the string of arrests and criminal charges will stem the tide of opioid addiction in the Annapolis area. The city has had 11 fatal overdoses so far this year.

