DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Voters in two Des Moines suburbs have approved bond measures to build new schools.

The Des Moines Register says Ankeny voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved an $18 million bond referendum to build a new elementary school. It will be built north of the Des Moines Area Community College campus in the Prairie Trail development. Construction is planned to begin in the fall and is set to open in 2020. Officials say the bond will not affect property tax rates.

Urbandale voters approved a $59 million plan to build two new elementary schools to replace four 50-plus-year-old school buildings set to be closed. The bond will also cover construction of the district’s first fitness center.

Urbandale school officials say the consolidation will save the district $1.8 million annually.

Construction won’t begin for another 18 months.

___

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com