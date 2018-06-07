ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Police in the central Iowa city of Ankeny have identified two people whose bodies were found earlier this week inside a mobile home.

Police said in a news release Thursday that autopsies reveal 44-year-old Karen Jayne Edsinga and 45-year-old Lonnie Robert Perry died in the Autumn Ridge mobile home. Their bodies were found Monday after officers were sent to check on their welfare. Police say it appeared the two had been dead for “an extended period of time.”

Police say the autopsy showed Edsinga died of a self-inflicted gunshot and that Perry also died of a gunshot wound. Police say they were unable to determine if Perry’s wound was self-inflicted or at the hands of Edsinga.

Investigators say evidence at the scene suggests both parties’ actions were consensual.