NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — An Ankeny man has been sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl in Jasper County.

The Des Moines Register reports that 58-year-old Jeff Altmayer was sentenced Monday in Jasper County District Court. Last month a jury found him guilty of kidnapping, sexual abuse and two counts of enticing a minor.

Prosecutors say Altmayer was arrested after he approached a girl and her friend in Colfax on Aug. 16, 2016. Police say he offered them $100 to come to his home in Des Moines and do yard work. Police say the 11-year-old got into his car, where Altmayer assaulted her.

A pretrial conference is scheduled March 5 in Grundy County for similar charges Altmayer faces there.

