Share story

By
The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant has been dropped from the jury of an animated film festival after calls for the former NBA star’s ouster over a 2003 rape allegation.

Eric Beckman is the CEO of the organization behind the Animation Is Film Festival. He wrote in a statement Wednesday that the festival’s stakeholders decided to drop Bryant to keep its focus on films.

An online petition had been circulating demanding Bryant be dropped.

Bryant released a statement saying he was honored to be invited and disappointed to be excluded.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

He won an Academy Award in March for his part in making the animated short, “Dear Basketball.”

In 2003, Bryant was charged with raping a 19-year-old hotel employee.

The Lakers star said he believed it was a consensual sexual encounter. The case was dropped after Bryant’s accuser refused to testify.

The Associated Press