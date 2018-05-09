DALLAS, Ga. (AP) — Several animals have been killed during a kennel fire in northwest Georgia.
News outlets report that the blaze occurred at the kennel and pet grooming salon Tuesday morning. A fire spokesman says two cats and two dogs died in the fire that engulfed the building, melting the collapsed tin roof.
Only two dogs survived.
The tin roof melted and collapsed in sections.
Authorities believe the fire did not have a suspicious origin. The cause of the fire is being investigated.