MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Animals evacuated to the Josephine County Fairgrounds because of southern Oregon wildfires will have to move because of the upcoming county fair.

KDRV reports the fair begins Aug. 15, and Josephine County Emergency Management are thinking of moving the pets and livestock to the Expo in Central Point.

Grants Pass was initially chosen as the shelter location because the Expo was hosting the Country Crossings Music Festival in late July.

Animals at the fairgrounds have been cared for by a team of volunteers from nonprofit organizations. Those volunteers will continue to care for the animals as they are moved to a different location.

The evacuations were necessary because of the Grave Creek, Taylor Creek and Pleasant Creek fires.

