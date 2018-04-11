BOSTON (AP) — An animal shelter in Boston says a man thinking about adopting a pet took a dog for a walk and never returned.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston said Wednesday that they are “extremely concerned” for the safety of the dog and have notified police.

The group says the man left ID with the staff before taking the dog out on Sunday. They say the address listed on his ID was inaccurate.

The dog is 3-year-old white and gray pit bull mix named Nick.

The shelter posted pictures of the dog and the man who took him on Facebook. They ask anyone who sees them to call 911.