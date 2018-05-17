INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Ohio-based animal rights group is calling on the Indiana University School of Medicine to fire staffers who allegedly violated laboratory protocol, leading to the deaths of more than 100 lab animals.

Stop Animal Exploitation NOW! also wants an independent investigation into the deaths of 116 rats and mice.

The group filed a public records request for correspondence from IU to the National Institute of Health’s Office of Laboratory Animal Welfare during an 18-month period. The documents detailed mistakes including starving mice, performing procedures without pain control and faulty equipment.

IU officials say all incidents were self-reported and that the university is dedicated to taking corrective action when needed. The university says it complies with all of the health institute’s rules and has received two clean reports during recent external site reviews.